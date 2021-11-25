Advertisement

Chicago mother fatally shot days after teen son’s slaying

Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday...
Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday night’s shooting death of Kevin Tinker are related.(Gray News, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:43 PM AKST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman has been shot and killed just steps away from a memorial to the 14-year-old son who was fatally shot over the weekend. Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday night’s shooting death of Kevin Tinker are related. Police say they have not made an arrest in either shooting that comes amid an increase in homicides both in the city at large and the Roseland neighborhood on the South Side where Tucker and her son were killed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. David Eastman at a recent committee hearing. (KTUU)
West Point graduates call on Rep. David Eastman to resign from office
An rendering shows what Whittier could look like with a new proposed project.
Whittier excited about ‘once in a lifetime’ project
The trans-Alaska pipeline.
Biden taps oil reserves to reduce gas prices; Alaska experts say lagging production comes from weak investment
Goose Creek Correctional Center in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.
Guard pleads guilty to sneaking drugs into Alaska prison
This photo provided by the United States Geological Survey shows a female Pacific walrus...
Anchorage man charged with buying Pacific walrus tusks, head mount

Latest News

Larimer County sheriff’s officials say the remains of 57-year-old Diana Brown of San Antonio...
Hiker finds remains of 4th, final victim of Colorado flood
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Gifts were left across Colorado Springs on 11/23/21 by someone who goe by the name "Ugly...
Mystery ‘elf’ leaves cash, prizes to spread holiday cheer
The Anchorage Community Development Authority and EasyPark are offering prizes for Anchorage...
ACDA envisions Anchorage as a ‘City of a Million Lights’