Coast Guard rescues hunters near Sand Point

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - U.S. Coast Guard personnel from Kodiak airlifted three stranded hunters on Wednesday morning. The Coast Guard reported that three hunters had their boat sink near the southern end of Popof Island, in the eastern Aleutian Islands.

Coast Guard Watchstanders in Juneau received the request from three hunters whose boat had sank at 3 a.m., and dispatched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Kodiak. All three hunters were hoisted by the helicopter at 7:30 a.m. personnel in 17 degree temperatures and taken to the Sand Point Airport on the north end of the island.

“We want to stress the importance of letting people know where you are going on the water and carrying multiple forms of communication,” said Petty Officer First Class Ellery Landry, a watchstander with the 17th District. “In this case, the hunters had a satellite communications device and were able to notify that Coast Guard that they needed assistance and were able to start a fire to stay warm.”

The hunters were met by local emergency services personnel.

