Advertisement

Cooking safety tips for the holidays

By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 12:00 PM AKST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanksgiving Day meals require a lot of cooking for most people. When working with pots, pans, ovens and stoves, Thanksgiving hosts don’t want to get burned this holiday.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking fires are the nation’s leading cause of burn injuries. On Thanksgiving Day, those cooking at home are about three times as likely to experience a cooking fire.

Mia Carson, Community Risk Reduction Officer with Fire Station 7 in Anchorage, shared some tips to make sure the holidays are a safe one.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An rendering shows what Whittier could look like with a new proposed project.
Whittier excited about ‘once in a lifetime’ project
Anchorage police responded to a person who had barricaded themselves on Needles Circle.
Man in custody after crisis negotiating team called in to Tudor area residence
Alaska’s extended benefit period will be ending on Dec. 11 this year.
Alaska’s extended benefit period will be ending in December
Rep. David Eastman at a recent committee hearing. (KTUU)
West Point graduates call on Rep. David Eastman to resign from office
The trans-Alaska pipeline.
Biden taps oil reserves to reduce gas prices; Alaska experts say lagging production comes from weak investment

Latest News

Blueberry vanilla press mocktail.
Indulging in alcohol-free cocktails
Seattle Seahawk and Carmelita, two backyard chickens that live in Anchorage, Alaska.
How to have happy chickens living above the Arctic Circle
America's Test Kitchen rates Alaska Chip Company's barbecue chips some of the best in the...
Alaska Chip Company’s barbecue potato chips rated among the best in the country
As the weather warms here in Alaska the grills are coming out of storage, what you need to...
Get out the grill: How to cook up hot dogs without burning down the house