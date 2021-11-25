Cooking safety tips for the holidays

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanksgiving Day meals require a lot of cooking for most people. When working with pots, pans, ovens and stoves, Thanksgiving hosts don’t want to get burned this holiday.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking fires are the nation’s leading cause of burn injuries. On Thanksgiving Day, those cooking at home are about three times as likely to experience a cooking fire.

Mia Carson, Community Risk Reduction Officer with Fire Station 7 in Anchorage, shared some tips to make sure the holidays are a safe one.

