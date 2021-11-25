Advertisement

Indulging in alcohol-free cocktails

Enjoy holiday festivities and make your own mocktail
By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Nov. 25, 2021
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While the holidays are meant to be a time of gathering, many people experience anxiety around this time of year, especially surrounding alcohol. Those in recovery and still wanting to enjoy the holidays have options.

Tiffany Hall, executive director at Recover Alaska, knows firsthand what those temptations can feel like. She’s been sober more than 12 years, but said in the beginning, if things became too stressful, she had a plan.

She also said during times like holiday gatherings, the responsibility shouldn’t fall entirely on the person who is not drinking to create a safe and comfortable environment.

“I just really would strongly encourage hosts or anyone whoever like, interacts with another person, to not assume that they want alcohol, even if they do drink alcohol, they might not want it every single drink, they might not want it that day and so to be just as ready with a non-alcoholic option as an alcoholic option, and just leave it open,” Hall said.

Recover Alaska provides several resources like phone numbers to call, Zoom meetings, podcasts and videos where they sample non-alcoholic drinks. One non-alcoholic beverage is prepared by Emily Green:

Blackberry Vanilla Press

  • 5 large blackberries
  • 1 oz vanilla simple syrup (this is created by combining vanilla extract, sugar and hot water)
  • 1 lemon wedge
  • 1 lime wedge (garnish)
  • Sprite or 7-Up
  • Soda water

Instructions:

In a pint glass, muddle blackberries and lemon wedge with a couple of ice cubes and vanilla syrup. Once muddled, add ice and fill with half sprite and half soda water. If needed, add more vanilla syrup to taste. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

