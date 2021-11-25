Making sure your furry friends don’t get sick on Thanksgiving

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When it comes to your furry friends, you will want to watch out for them during the holiday season. On a day like Thanksgiving, where lots of food will be around, you don’t want them to get into something that could make them sick.

Laura Holman, public relations coordinator with Anchorage Animal Care and Control, said foods to avoid include onion, garlic, raisins, grapes, chocolate and pie fillings. On days you have a lot of visitors coming in and out of the house, you want to make sure they close the door so your pet doesn’t get out. If you pet does get outside, Holman said make sure their microchips and ID tags are up to date. She also cautioned to be careful with candles around the house.

Holman said there are a few pet-friendly treats that are okay for dogs to eat.

“I know in particular — my dog likes these — is green beans. Those are a good crunchy little treat. Carrots, sweet potato, pumpkin is great for dogs, helps their digestion, and then turkey with no fat, no skin and no bones,” Holman said. “That’s another big thing to avoid, is the turkey bones, any cooked bones can splinter off and cause all sorts of internal problems, so make sure your dog does not have turkey bones this Thanksgiving.”

Anchorage Animal Care and Control is closed on Thanksgiving Day and will reopen at Friday at 11 a.m. Their drop-offs are still open, so stray animals can be taken there. It is located at 4711 Elmore Road in Anchorage.

