Messy weather for Thanksgiving in Southeast Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southeast Alaska is seeing multiple storm fronts moving through the region in the next several days. While Thanksgiving day continues, plowing and shoveling may be a needed chore in the northern part of the southeast region. Skagway and Haines will see snowfall accumulations estimated between 8-18 inches as a winter storm warning will be in place through 9 p.m., Thursday. Juneau could see accumulations of 5-10 inches with a winter weather advisory. Farther south in Ketchikan, rainfall is heavy and there is currently a flood advisory in this part of the region for another 1.5-2.5 inches.

Anchorage and the surrounding areas in southcentral Alaska will see light snow through the evening and into Thursday—totals should not exceed 3 inches.

Cold air and winds in northern Alaska will combine to produce wind chills of 50-60 below zero for Wainwright, Deadhorse and Anaktuvuk Pass.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.