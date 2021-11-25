Parking sparse at Ted Stevens International Airport

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There are very few parking spots left at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport with an influx of Thanksgiving travelers.

“A lot of people left their vehicles when they left town,” airport Communications Manager Megan Peters said.

The airport released a press release on Tuesday warning travelers of the increase in traffic. Those who are driving vehicles to pick people up at the airport are encouraged to use the free parking at the cell phone lot, which is off of Aviation Ave. In an email sent on Thursday, airport staff noted that the parking garage, the long term parking lot, and the Park and Fly lot are all full. The email reported that the North Terminal lot is about half full, but that both Diamond Parking and Alaska Park have open spots.

“More and more people are comfortable with returning to their pre-COVID travel habits, which includes visiting friends and family over the holidays,” Airport Manager Jim Szczesniak said. “At ANC we welcome the returning crowds and wish everyone healthy and safe travels from Thanksgiving through New Year.”

Peters said that parking or idling of vehicles will not be permitted at the curb near the airport and are also not permitted to park or idle on the road leading to the airport.

“We just want people to know so they can plan ahead so they don’t get frustrated and hopefully people give themselves ample time before they go to the airport so they can find parking and not be stressed out and worried about missing their flight,” Peters said. “We really are encouraging people to use the cell phone lot and wait until they get verification from their loved one that they are ready on the curb with their suitcases to get in the car and go that way people can be in and out and not have to cause a lot of congestion by continuous circling.”

