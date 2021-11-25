Sal’s New York Grill prepares nearly 800 meals for the community

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For Sal Addonisio, the owner of Sal’s New York Grill and Catering, cooking is a love language.

“You really can showcase love. You can showcase soul and your heart and what you really want to put into someone’s meal,” Addonisio said.

This Thanksgiving, however, it is a love that goes full circle.

After his catering business was chosen as one that would benefit from the AK CARES Grant program, the organization is setting them up with catering gigs that will guarantee them business for the next three months.

“It’s been a blessing, you know, it definitely kept my business afloat,” Addonisio said. “We would have been pretty much done without it, because no gatherings means no catering.

“It gives us business when we didn’t have business. There were times where it was really slow. Like me for example, I wasn’t able to cater, so without catering, I couldn’t stay in business.”

Now, with a Thanksgiving order of almost 800 meals, the grant is allowing him to shop local and is offering him further employment opportunities for those in the community to help keep his busy kitchen afloat.

“It allows me to employ more people. For example, my sister,” Addonisio said. “She was living in New York City and because of COVID, she lost her job. When she lost her job, she was able to come up here and help me out.”

His holiday this year is full of life and smells, and his team has been working since early Wednesday morning to prepare their dishes, as they get ready to share their gracefulness of the community with the one way they know best, a warm meal.

“We are serving a traditional turkey, with mash potatoes, stuffing, sauteed vegetables, we’re going to have gravy, it’s going to have rolls with it,” Addonisio said. “There’s nothing better than seeing someone happy from a meal. That means the world to me.”

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.