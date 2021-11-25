Advertisement

Virtual market on Facebook features local businesses owned by women

Elevated Oats gourmet granola is featured in the online market.(ktuu)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:53 PM AKST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The shopping season is about to go into overdrive. For people who don’t fancy waiting in line for Black Friday deals, there’s an alternative: shopping local online.

“A lot of people don’t realize that you can shop local Alaskan businesses online,” said Amy Slinker, an Alaskan businesswoman who has organized a pop-up virtual market this weekend.

“A lot of times people are just thinking of the big box stores for online shopping. So this market gives the opportunity to connect the shoppers this weekend with local Alaska businesses.”

The virtual market will feature eight different makers and entrepreneurs selling their products via a Facebook Group from Nov. 24-30.

All of the businesses are owned by Alaskan women. Megan Militello, Owner of Elevated Oats, a gourmet granola manufacturing company in Anchorage said she appreciates the recognition given to female business owners.

“It’s very important for women to help each other out, support each other,” she said. “Especially when I think only 2% of venture capitalist’s money goes to women.”

Businesses featured in the virtual market include:

Artist Christine Sundly of AK Art and Design

Alpine Fit outdoor adventure wear

Annie’s Arts and Follies

Apres Alaska

Amber Stephens of Crafty Girl Designs

Elevated Oats

Wilco Supply

The market also includes scented lip balms made by Girl Scout Troop 436. The troop is raising money to assembly care packages for people experiencing homelessness as part of a service project to earn a bronze award.

