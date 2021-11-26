Advertisement

Basketball fan learns he is going to be a dad during a kiss-cam surprise

By WESH Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:14 PM AKST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(WESH) - A basketball fan got quite a surprise during an Orlando Magic game.

The moment happened when James and Taylor Baily popped up on the big screen during the kiss-cam.

“When I looked up and saw the writing at the bottom, that’s just when my jaw dropped and it was just such a whirlwind of emotions at that point,” James Baily said.

Taylor Baily said she learned she was pregnant only a few days before the game and wanted to do something big to tell James Baily.

“My husband has always dreamed of me telling him in a really cool way, so I thought it would be neat to get on the kiss cam,” she said.

Taylor Baily planned the whole thing in secret and brought her parents along for the surprise as well.

“Shortly after it happened, the messages started pouring in. We saw you on Sports Center. We saw you on this, we saw you on that,” James Baily said.

The couple now has a memory that will last a lifetime and something to be even more grateful for this Thanksgiving.

“We haven’t even eaten turkey yet and it’s already the best Thanksgiving ever,” James Baily said.

