Black Friday shopping kicks off early at Bass Pro Shops

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While many retail stores closed their doors today for Thanksgiving, Bass Pro Shops was open and began welcoming customers in for sales at 9 a.m.

“On Thanksgiving, you know, it’s a time for families. A lot of families get together, they have a whole lot of traditions, and Bass Pro Shop has a tradition of connecting families to the outdoors,” Co-Manager at Bass Pro Shops Morgan Rupp said. “So it’s a great way to get families out and about after the Thanksgiving meals, gets them out to do their holiday shopping”

For some shoppers, it was also an opportunity to grab a few last-minute items they were in need of to complete their Thanksgiving traditions.

“So a buddy and I, we are stationed here on JBER, and we were doing a little ice fishing. You know getting into it we realized, we were a little light on gear and figured we’d run into the old Bass Pro Shop,” Lukas Morgan said. “That’s a little bit of a Thanksgiving tradition for me and my family to go ice fishing and it’s just fun to share it with some other people that are stationed up here.”

Morgan says he is hoping that later today he will be able to share his family tradition with some friends he is currently stationed with.

“Going to try and get a couple of buddies to go out there, punch a couple of holes, come back and hopefully fry up some fish,” Morgan said. “Instead of turkey, we fry up some fish.”

Meanwhile, customer Don Carden is taking advantage of the downtime before his family’s Thanksgiving feast begins.

“My wife gave me permission to come out for an hour cause our son is making breakfast right now,” Carden said. “I went to BackFriday.com, which is a good website for all the Black Friday deals. Found out that this place was open today and opened at 9 am. So I had a few things for mostly the puppies—that’s what I am getting—some stuff for the dogs.”

Bass Pro Shops says they will be opening for traditional Black Friday hours, tomorrow at 5 AM, for anyone looking to participate in Doorbusters shopping.

