Advertisement

Free community meals served in the Mat-Su

Frontline Mission hosts 9th annual Thanksgiving meal
Volunteer serves Thanksgiving meals
Volunteer serves Thanksgiving meals(KTUU-TV)
By Carly Schreck
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:48 PM AKST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - It was only 11 a.m. but already the parking lot at the Menard Sports Center in Wasilla was filling up. Hundreds of residents gathered around tables to share a Thanksgiving meal together.

Spirits were high as volunteers cooked, plated, packed and hand delivered meal after meal to people who may have had nowhere else to go. The message posted on their social media page: All are welcomed.

Frontline Mission started serving free Thanksgiving dinners in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough nine years ago.

“It started off really small. Maybe 150 people would come, and then we’ve served up to 1,700 meals in more recent years,” Frontline Mission Managing Director Matthew Sheets said.

Sheets got involved at the mission after receiving his own first Thanksgiving dinner his first year living in Alaska.

Sprinkled among the tables are volunteers, filling the empty chairs, having casual conversation with anyone wanting to talk.

Volunteers talk to residents
Volunteers talk to residents(KTUU-TV)

Dollie Hoch, a volunteer for the mission, had her three daughters in tow Thursday morning. She reached out to Frontline Mission four years ago to teach her kids how to volunteer and the meaning behind it. She looks forward to the Thanksgiving dinner every year.

“We get to learn about you. We get to ask you questions and we make you feel at home,” Hoch said. “This event brings people together.”

So whether you are experiencing homelessness, lost a loved one, don’t have family in Alaska—or even a journalist sent to a story about a free community meal—nobody walks away from the Menard Sports Center in Wasilla hungry on Thanksgiving.

Free Thanksgiving meal
Free Thanksgiving meal(KTUU-TV)

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An rendering shows what Whittier could look like with a new proposed project.
Whittier excited about ‘once in a lifetime’ project
Anchorage police responded to a person who had barricaded themselves on Needles Circle.
Man in custody after crisis negotiating team called in to Tudor area residence
Alaska’s extended benefit period will be ending on Dec. 11 this year.
Alaska’s extended benefit period will be ending in December
Rep. David Eastman at a recent committee hearing. (KTUU)
West Point graduates call on Rep. David Eastman to resign from office
The trans-Alaska pipeline.
Biden taps oil reserves to reduce gas prices; Alaska experts say lagging production comes from weak investment

Latest News

Restaurant and hunger relief program provides meals all over Anchorage.
Bean’s Cafe staff enjoy a well-deserved day off on Thanksgiving
Through Alaska's Care Act, Sal's New York Grill and Catering was able to serve almost 800...
Sal’s New York Grill prepares nearly 800 meals for the community
Tracy's Crescent Roll pinwheels
Thanksgiving Day recipes: Tracy Sinclare’s crescent roll recipe appetizers
Eugene Haberman smiles at the end of his public testimony during a 2018 meeting of the...
Anchorage Assembly honors stalwart public speaker Eugene Haberman through its own resolution, public testimony