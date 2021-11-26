Jacoby signs with arena Swimwear in first name, image and likeness deal

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fresh off of signing her national letter of intent to the University of Texas, Seward’s Lydia Jacoby has signed a sponsorship deal, taking advantage of the NCAA’s name, image and likeness rule.

Arena, a popular competitive swimwear company, has announced that Jacoby will be joining their team as an endorser in what is both the brand — and Jacoby’s — first sponsorship deal under the new NCAA NIL rules that went into effect on July 1.

We are happy to announce the signing of 17-year-old phenom & Olympic breaststroke champion, Lydia Jacoby, the brand’s first sponsorship deal under the new NCAA NIL rules that came into effect on July 1st, 2021. For full PR > https://t.co/ys3YI2pE5A #arenawaterinstinct — arena Water Instinct (@ArenaPeople) November 19, 2021

“The last year has been incredible, full of big moments like winning Olympic Gold,” said Jacoby in the brand’s press release. “I’m so thrilled to continue this amazing time in my life by signing with arena. In addition to having products I love and use, it’s a dream come true to be working with such a wonderful team and company. I can’t wait to share the next chapter in my journey with the arena family!”

The NIL rule allows the use of an individual to promote a product or service. Jacoby, 17, has yet to graduate high school and will swim for Texas in the fall.

“We couldn’t be happier to add Lydia to our team,” said Mark Pinger, GM of arena North America. “Clearly she is an extraordinary talent, as the past year has shown, but there’s also so much more to her: she’s determined, courageous, positive, upbeat, these attributes are part of her core, as they are with arena, and we couldn’t be more optimistic about this partnership. Having just had the amazing opportunity to spend time with Lydia and her family in her home town of Seward, we are equally excited about Lydia the person as we are about Lydia the swimmer and we believe she will be a great ambassador for the sport. Seeing her setup with access to only a 25 yard pool, we believe her future in swimming will be very bright and we consider ourselves lucky to be by her side and support her as we emerge from a period that has been very difficult for all.”

Jacoby also recently posted an ad to her Instagram with Layla Sleep, a mattress and sleep accessory brand, as she continues to take advantage of the opportunity that no collegiate athlete was granted prior to this year.

