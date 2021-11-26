Police investigating midtown homicide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One woman is dead after Anchorage police responded to a report of shots fired around midtown just after 5 a.m. Friday morning.

According to a community alert, two people were involved in the incident on Cheechako Street. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while another man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say no arrests have been made.

The road is closed between West 31st and 32nd avenues, and police are asking the public to avoid the area and to call dispatch at 311, option 1, with any information that could be helpful to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

