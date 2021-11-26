Advertisement

Police investigating midtown homicide

One woman is dead after Anchorage police responded to a report of shots fired around midtown...
One woman is dead after Anchorage police responded to a report of shots fired around midtown just after 5 a.m. Friday morning.(Alaska's News Source)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 8:01 AM AKST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One woman is dead after Anchorage police responded to a report of shots fired around midtown just after 5 a.m. Friday morning.

According to a community alert, two people were involved in the incident on Cheechako Street. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while another man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say no arrests have been made.

The road is closed between West 31st and 32nd avenues, and police are asking the public to avoid the area and to call dispatch at 311, option 1, with any information that could be helpful to police.

One woman is dead after Anchorage police responded to a report of shots fired around midtown...
One woman is dead after Anchorage police responded to a report of shots fired around midtown just after 5 a.m. Friday morning.(Alaska's News Source)

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Parking sparse at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
A pan with grease in it taken on November 25, 2021.
AWWU warns people about what they put down their sinks this holiday season
Bass Pro Shops kicks off early Black Friday Shopping
Black Friday shopping kicks off early at Bass Pro Shops
Eugene Haberman smiles at the end of his public testimony during a 2018 meeting of the...
Anchorage Assembly honors stalwart public speaker Eugene Haberman through its own resolution, public testimony
Through Alaska's Care Act, Sal's New York Grill and Catering was able to serve almost 800...
Sal’s New York Grill prepares nearly 800 meals for the community

Latest News

An Astra rocket successfully launched from Kodiak
Astra launch in Kodiak
The Turkey Troy had participants between the ages of 2 and 80 this Thanksgiving.
Turkey Trot
Kriner's Diner handed out free Thanksgiving meals to the community.
Free Thanksgiving meals
Russian coal mine explosion leaves 52 dead