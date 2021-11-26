Advertisement

Russian coal mine explosion leaves 52 dead

(WTAP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:55 PM AKST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOSCOW (AP) - Russian officials say 52 miners and rescuers have died after a devastating blast in a Siberian coal mine about 250 meters (820 feet) underground. Hours after a methane gas explosion and fire filled the mine with toxic fumes, rescuers found 14 bodies but then were forced to halt the search for 38 others because of a buildup of methane and a high concentration of carbon monoxide gas. The state Tass and RIA-Novosti news agencies cited emergency officials as saying that there was no chance of finding any more survivors. The Interfax news agency cited a representative of the regional administration who also put the death toll from Thursday’s fire at 52, while 239 were rescued.

