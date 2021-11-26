Advertisement

Shoppers brave cold temps to score Black Friday deals

By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 1:46 PM AKST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Shoppers lined up dark and early outside of the Best Buy at Tikahtnu Commons in Anchorage, waiting to score some Black Friday deals.

Those who lined up weren’t all let in at once. Best Buy was letting in around 60 people at a time. Just down the way, Kohl’s opened early as well. By 6 a.m., the parking lot was pretty full.

At the 5th Avenue Mall downtown, shoppers were also out and about. Santa Claus will be there each day from Dec. 2 to Christmas Eve, with several packages available. There are also recliners everywhere, so for those needing a place to rest, the mall has an answer.

The postal service deadline for sending packages in time for Christmas Day is Dec. 15, while for Christmas cards, the deadline is Dec. 17.

