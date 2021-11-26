Snow tapering off with cold air set to return

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage officially picked up 1 inch of snow Thursday, making this the 13th snowiest Thanksgiving on record. Light snow will continue to fall through the night and into early Friday, but then this storm is headed east.

If you’re traveling through Turnagain Arm or on the Kenai Peninsula Thursday night or early Friday, be prepared for not only icy and snowy roadways, but also poor visibility from blowing snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Western Kenai Peninsula from Clam Gulch south for visibilities as low as half a mile at times through 9 p.m.

Southeast Alaska will see a transition from rain to snow as this storm moves in, also bringing a lot of colder air with it. Temperatures will fall below freezing for much of southeast tonight, with high temperatures barely climbing above freezing on Friday. Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories are in effect for heavy snow. Skagway should be prepared for another 3-6 inch of snow through early Friday. Another 2-4 inch is expected in Haines through Thursday evening. Juneau should be prepared for 5-10 inches of snow Friday through early Saturday and Hyder will likely see 9-12 inches of additional snow heading into the weekend. Yakutat will also see an additional 7-10 inches of snow Friday.

With clearing conditions over the weekend across Southcentral, temperatures will fall back down to the lower single digits during the day and back below freezing overnight. This cold snap is shorter-lived though as we’ll bounce back to the teens by early next week.

Stay safe in the snow and cold and Happy Thanksgiving!

