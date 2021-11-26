Advertisement

Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:20 PM AKST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Retailers are expected to usher in the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season Friday with bigger crowds than last year in a closer step toward normalcy.

But the fallout from the pandemic continues to weigh on businesses and shoppers’ minds.

Buoyed by solid hiring, healthy pay gains and substantial savings, customers are returning to stores and splurging on all types of items.

But the spike has also resulted in limited selection across the board as suppliers and retailers have been caught flat-footed.

Shortages of shipping containers and truckers have helped to delay deliveries, while inflation continues to creep.

The combination of higher prices and lack of inventory could make for a less festive mood.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Parking sparse at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
A pan with grease in it taken on November 25, 2021.
AWWU warns people about what they put down their sinks this holiday season
Bass Pro Shops kicks off early Black Friday Shopping
Black Friday shopping kicks off early at Bass Pro Shops
Eugene Haberman smiles at the end of his public testimony during a 2018 meeting of the...
Anchorage Assembly honors stalwart public speaker Eugene Haberman through its own resolution, public testimony
Anchorage police responded to a person who had barricaded themselves on Needles Circle.
Man in custody after crisis negotiating team called in to Tudor area residence

Latest News

The National Retail Federation expects record holiday shopping this year.
Black Friday: boom or bust?
An Astra rocket successfully launched from Kodiak
Astra launch in Kodiak
The Turkey Troy had participants between the ages of 2 and 80 this Thanksgiving.
Turkey Trot
Kriner's Diner handed out free Thanksgiving meals to the community.
Free Thanksgiving meals