1 person killed, another injured in Anchor Point house fire

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:29 PM AKST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - One person has died and another injured in a house fire on the Kenai Peninsula. The local fire department found the home in Anchor Point fully engulfed in flames when they arrived Thursday evening. One person was found dead inside the house. Alaska State Troopers say a second resident was found at a nearby home, and was flown to Seattle for medical treatment. The Alaska State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

