32nd Annual Turkey Shootout back at full strength

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 32nd annual Turkey Shootout hockey tournament started Thursday and runs until Sunday at four different ice rinks in Anchorage. Turkey Shootout games will take place at the Ben Boeke Ice Arena, Dempsey Anderson Ice Rink, Seawolf Sports Complex and the Royal Business Systems Ice Center, where 69 different teams in 10 different divisions will skate for a total of 148 games in the tournament.

“Most people have come to enjoy playing on Thanksgiving day, it has kind of become as much of Thanksgiving for them as apple pie and pumpkin pie and turkey and all that” tournament Director Brian Gross said.

Last year the tournament had to take place outdoors due to COVID-19 regulations and was made up of all local teams, but this year the tourney is back and bigger than ever. Teams from across the state in the 10UA, 10UB, 12UA, 12UB, 14UA, 14UB, 16UA, 18UA, 18UB, 14U Tier II girls, and 16U Tier II girls divisions are in town to see who can take the crown.

With 148 games taking place in four different locations, the schedule is jam packed with games taking place all day everyday up until Sunday.

To view the schedule visit this link.

“It is a family thing. You get friends, you get relatives showing up, and I think there’s just a lot of relief after this long last 20 months—how hard it’s been—I think there is just a lot of relief to a little bit of normalcy in returning and watching your kid play hockey and most parents say that is one of the most enjoyable things to do is watch your kids play sports” Gross said.

On Sunday, all 10 of the championship games will be taking place at the Ben Boeke Ice Arena starting at 9:15 a.m.

