Anchorage Police investigating suspicious death in Spenard neighborhood

Anchorage Police are investigating a suspicious death at the Alex Hotel in the Spenard...
Anchorage Police are investigating a suspicious death at the Alex Hotel in the Spenard neighborhood.(Alaska's News Source)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:58 PM AKST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Police are investigating a suspicious death in the Spenard neighborhood.

According to a community alert, Police and the Anchorage Fire Department responded to a medic call at 1:31 a.m. on Friday morning at the Alex Hotel. The alert states that the investigation is regarding a female who died and that the Crime Scene Team is currently on scene.

“As the investigation into the death progressed throughout the day, details emerged that have prompted further investigation,” reads the alert. “Detectives believe they have made contact with everyone involved.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

