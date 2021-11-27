Advertisement

Are you ready for a cold weekend?

Temperatures drop to sub-zero readings in many areas of Alaska.
By Melissa Frey and Jackie Purcell
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:57 PM AKST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Weather has been so cold in Alaska and even Anchorage, and cold arctic air will continue to hang around over the weekend. A broad area of cyclonic flow continues over southwest and southcentral Alaska, with northwest winds for the Aleutians. This pattern continues to bring in cold air, with the storm track to the south.

Southeast Alaska will deal with a mix of rain and snow, that has prompted some concerns and weather advisories are out for several locations. Juneau is on track for 5 to 10 inches accumulation of snow, and snow overnight for Petersburg, Sitka and Ketchikan but mixing with and turning into rain Saturday afternoon.

Interior and northern sections of the state will likely see 50 below wind chills over the weekend. The cold can be very dangerous.

