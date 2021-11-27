Army star remains dim for now

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A holiday favorite, Anchorage residents and commuters from Eagle River and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough have come to count on the twinkling lights from the Army star on Mount Gordon Lyon to brighten up cold, dark winter nights. The star is typically lit on the day after Thanksgiving and remains lit until the final musher finishes the Iditarod sled dog race.

Media Operations Section Chief Erin Eaton with Joint-Base Elmendorf-Richardson and the 673rd Air Base Wing Public Affairs reported in an email that only half of the lights on the star were functioning after a five-man crew from the 773 Civil Engineer Squadron went to the Nike Site Summit to power up the lights Friday morning.

“They discovered that only half of the star would light. Crews worked all day trouble shooting and were unable to resolve this issue,” Eaton said.

Eaton reported that there were no issues when the star was lit on Sept. 11, and that crews will begin working on the lights again on Nov. 29. The tradition of the star dates back to 1958.

