Advertisement

Nashville police: 3 dead, 4 wounded in apartment shooting

Police say a shooting in a Tennessee apartment has left three people dead and four others...
Police say a shooting in a Tennessee apartment has left three people dead and four others wounded.(WSMV via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 12:19 PM AKST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a shooting in a Tennessee apartment has left three people dead and four others wounded.

Authorities say the shooting occurred Friday night in an apartment in Nashville.

Three young men were pronounced dead at the scene and four other people sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry into the apartment and two guns have been recovered.

Authorities had no initial word on suspects.

The names and ages of the victims were not immediately released and the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman is dead after Anchorage police responded to a report of shots fired around midtown...
Police investigating Midtown homicide
Anchorage's Army Star on the flank of Mount Gordon Lyon
Army star remains dim for now
Anchorage Police are investigating a suspicious death at the Alex Hotel on Spenard Road.
Anchorage Police investigating suspicious death in Spenard neighborhood
A pan with grease in it taken on November 25, 2021.
Anchorage wastewater plant warns people about what they put down their sinks this holiday season
Wooden trains, trucks and cars were some of the toys stolen from a Wasilla couple.
Couple says their livelihood of handmade toys was inside a rented U-Haul that was stolen

Latest News

Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.
1 injured in Black Friday shooting at Washington state mall
Chugach Electric is working on a power outage in downtown Anchorage
Power remains out for over 200 people in downtown Anchorage
Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center staff dug a test pit on Seattle Ridge on...
Avalanche danger considerable in Turnagain Pass as motorized use begins
Kevin Strickland, 62, managed a smile while talking to the media after his release from prison,...
Donations pour in for Missouri man freed after 43 years