Power remains out for over 200 people in downtown Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Over 200 residents of downtown Anchorage have been without power since early Saturday morning. Chugach Electric is working on the outage, which is impacting 203 Chugach Electric members according to their outage map.

Senior Manager of Corporate Communications for Chugach Electric Julie Hasquet posted to the company social media accounts at 5:47 a.m. acknowledging the outage, located between 3rd Ave and 5th Ave, Eagle Street and H Street.

“The crew is in the field working and they’ll keep working until they get it solved but at this point we don’t know,” Hasquet said. “They’re out there working trying to figure it out.”

This is a developing story

