Advertisement

Power remains out for over 200 people in downtown Anchorage

Chugach Electric is working on a power outage in downtown Anchorage
Chugach Electric is working on a power outage in downtown Anchorage(Chugach Electric outage map)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:08 AM AKST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Over 200 residents of downtown Anchorage have been without power since early Saturday morning. Chugach Electric is working on the outage, which is impacting 203 Chugach Electric members according to their outage map.

Senior Manager of Corporate Communications for Chugach Electric Julie Hasquet posted to the company social media accounts at 5:47 a.m. acknowledging the outage, located between 3rd Ave and 5th Ave, Eagle Street and H Street.

“The crew is in the field working and they’ll keep working until they get it solved but at this point we don’t know,” Hasquet said. “They’re out there working trying to figure it out.”

This is a developing story

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman is dead after Anchorage police responded to a report of shots fired around midtown...
Police investigating Midtown homicide
Anchorage's Army Star on the flank of Mount Gordon Lyon
Army star remains dim for now
Anchorage Police are investigating a suspicious death at the Alex Hotel on Spenard Road.
Anchorage Police investigating suspicious death in Spenard neighborhood
A pan with grease in it taken on November 25, 2021.
Anchorage wastewater plant warns people about what they put down their sinks this holiday season
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Parking sparse at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport

Latest News

A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later
Holiday at USPS Main Facility in Anchorage
USPS CHRISTMAS DEADLINES
USPS Main Processing Center in Anchorage
USPS expects long lines to mail holiday presents, cards
Supply chain issues are causing a boot scarcity that is affecting local shoppers
Boot shortages plaguing local shoppers