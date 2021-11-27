Advertisement

Santa Claus returns to the Dimond Center

By Peggy McCormack
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:25 PM AKST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The big guy in the iconic red suit is back in town. Santa Claus has returned to the Dimond Center to find out what Alaska’s children want for Christmas this year.

Pictures with Santa are operating differently this year than in years past. Dimond Center officials says that because this has been a challenging year for so many, photos with Santa are free. A ring light with a stand for smartphones is available so that parents can take their own pictures.

All that mall officials ask in return from those who wish to get pictures with Santa is for a donation of one non-perishable food item. All food that is donated will be given to the Food Bank of Alaska at the end of the season.

Santa will be at the mall from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. On Christmas Eve, he’ll be at the mall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

