USPS expects long lines to mail holiday presents, cards

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Expect long lines at the post office if you’re mailing cards and packages for the holidays.

The U.S. Postal Service predicts it will process and deliver 12 billions items this year. That number is below the 13 billion it handled a year ago.

Plus, it will cost more to mail cards, letters, and packages to and from Alaska for the holidays. The Postal Service said as of August 29, the cost of a forever stamp rose by three cents to 58 cents.

Temporary price hikes are also in place for most postal deliveries, including Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, and First-Class package service.

The U.S Postal Service provided deadlines to remember if you’re sending something to or from Alaska for the holidays.

Dec. 18 is your last chance to send either First-Class Mail or Priority Mail if you want them delivered by Dec. 25. Dec. 21 is the deadline for Priority Mail Express.

The Postal Service predicts that the two weeks before Christmas will be its busiest period of the holiday season, with the week of Dec. 13th as the busiest. Nearly 2.3 billion pieces of First-Class Mail are expected to be processed that week.

Sandie Roel received her first Christmas present from her mother in Wisconsin. Roel and her family moved to Anchorage two weeks ago from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Roel’s parents did not want to take any chances with the mail.

“We’re going to send everything early because we’re not sure when, or how long it takes to get to Alaska,” Roel said her parents told her why they mailed the present early.

Customers are also urged to mail items online. The Postal Service online service is available 24/7.

Dec. 19 is predicted to be the Postal Service’s busiest day with more than 12.5 million people expected to use www.usps.com.

