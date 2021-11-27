Advertisement

USPS expects long lines to mail holiday presents, cards

By Dave Leval
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:17 PM AKST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Expect long lines at the post office if you’re mailing cards and packages for the holidays.

The U.S. Postal Service predicts it will process and deliver 12 billions items this year. That number is below the 13 billion it handled a year ago.

Plus, it will cost more to mail cards, letters, and packages to and from Alaska for the holidays. The Postal Service said as of August 29, the cost of a forever stamp rose by three cents to 58 cents.

Temporary price hikes are also in place for most postal deliveries, including Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, and First-Class package service.

The U.S Postal Service provided deadlines to remember if you’re sending something to or from Alaska for the holidays.

Dec. 18 is your last chance to send either First-Class Mail or Priority Mail if you want them delivered by Dec. 25. Dec. 21 is the deadline for Priority Mail Express.

The Postal Service predicts that the two weeks before Christmas will be its busiest period of the holiday season, with the week of Dec. 13th as the busiest. Nearly 2.3 billion pieces of First-Class Mail are expected to be processed that week.

Sandie Roel received her first Christmas present from her mother in Wisconsin. Roel and her family moved to Anchorage two weeks ago from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Roel’s parents did not want to take any chances with the mail.

“We’re going to send everything early because we’re not sure when, or how long it takes to get to Alaska,” Roel said her parents told her why they mailed the present early.

Customers are also urged to mail items online. The Postal Service online service is available 24/7.

Dec. 19 is predicted to be the Postal Service’s busiest day with more than 12.5 million people expected to use www.usps.com.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman is dead after Anchorage police responded to a report of shots fired around midtown...
Police investigating Midtown homicide
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Parking sparse at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
A pan with grease in it taken on November 25, 2021.
Anchorage wastewater plant warns people about what they put down their sinks this holiday season
Bass Pro Shops kicks off early Black Friday Shopping
Black Friday shopping kicks off early at Bass Pro Shops
Anchorage's Army Star on the flank of Mount Gordon Lyon
Army star remains dim for now

Latest News

Holiday at USPS Main Facility in Anchorage
USPS CHRISTMAS DEADLINES
Supply chain issues are causing a boot scarcity that is affecting local shoppers
Boot shortages plaguing local shoppers
1 person killed, another injured in Anchor Point house fire
A parking lot full sign taken at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on Nov. 26,...
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport sees increased holiday numbers near pre-pandemic levels