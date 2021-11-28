Advertisement

Anchorage Fire Department responds to house fire in Bear Valley

Anchorage Fire Department responded to a house fire on Hazel Court in Bear Valley on Sunday...
Anchorage Fire Department responded to a house fire on Hazel Court in Bear Valley on Sunday morning.(Dave Leval)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 2:08 PM AKST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Fire Department responded to a single family house fire in Bear Valley Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for the fire department said that they received a report at 7:10 a.m., and arrived on scene at Hazel Court nine minutes later. The fire department sent 17 units to battle the fire and have been rotating crews due to the size of the house and the weather, according to the fire department spokesperson.

With out any fire hydrants in the area, three tanker trucks were sent in and have been rotating to provide water to extinguish the fire, the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairbanks Police Dept.
Troopers arrest Fairbanks police officer on assault charges following incident over the summer
Chugach Electric continues to work on a power outage in downtown Anchorage
Power restored to downtown Anchorage
Anchorage's Army Star on the flank of Mount Gordon Lyon
Army star remains dim for now
Anchorage Police are investigating a suspicious death at the Alex Hotel on Spenard Road.
Anchorage Police investigating suspicious death in Spenard neighborhood
Wooden trains, trucks and cars were some of the toys stolen from a Wasilla couple.
Couple says their livelihood of handmade toys was inside a rented U-Haul that was stolen

Latest News

Troopers arrested a Fairbanks detective nearly five months following an incident at Harding...
Troopers arrested a Fairbanks Police Department detective Friday
Pet owners were able to get photos of their furry friends with Santa this weekend.
Santa is taking photos with pets
A slab avalanche triggered by a snowmachine on Seattle Ridge in Turnagain Pass.
Snowmachines trigger small avalanches in Turnagain Pass
Crowd at The Kobuk
Sales draw large crowds for Small Business Saturday