Anchorage Fire Department responds to house fire in Bear Valley

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Fire Department responded to a single family house fire in Bear Valley Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for the fire department said that they received a report at 7:10 a.m., and arrived on scene at Hazel Court nine minutes later. The fire department sent 17 units to battle the fire and have been rotating crews due to the size of the house and the weather, according to the fire department spokesperson.

With out any fire hydrants in the area, three tanker trucks were sent in and have been rotating to provide water to extinguish the fire, the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

