Record cold high temperature for Sunday

Next winter storm brewing over the Aleutians
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:51 PM AKST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After the “mini warm up” on Thanksgiving, Mother Nature has put Southcentral back in the freezer this weekend. High temperatures were in the single digits on Saturday even with ample amounts of sunshine. Sunshine will continue to dominate the skies on Sunday, but temperatures will struggle to get above zero at many reporting stations. In fact, our forecast high of one degree will set a new record for the coldest high temperature for November 28.

So, what eveyone wants to know: “When does it warm-up, Joe?” Well, consistently, the answer is April, but all joking aside, there will be a spike in temperatures for the middle part of the week. As we all know living here in Alaska, when we go from cold to warm, it usually means there’s snow in the forecast also. The next storm to affect Southcentral is starting to take shape over the western Aleutians. It will track across the central and northeastern islands Sunday into Monday, then arrive into Southcentral for Tuesday and Wednesday. While some accumulating snow is likely, our forecast guidance differs on how much exactly. So, this is something we will continue to watch and fine tune our forecasts heading into the upcoming week.

