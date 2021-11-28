Advertisement

USGS: Magnitude-7.5 earthquake strikes northern Peru

The earthquake struck in northern Peru on Sunday morning.
The earthquake struck in northern Peru on Sunday morning.(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 3:19 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.5 has struck in northern Peru.

The earthquake took place at 5:52 a.m. Sunday local time (1052 GMT). While it was extremely strong, it was relatively deep — measured at 112 kilometers — which usually reduces damage and casualties.

The epicenter was 42 kilometers (26 miles) north-northwest of the coastal city of Barranca.

A 14-meter tower in a protected four-century-old church collapsed shortly after the 7.5-degree quake recorded Sunday in northern Peru, according to local media and witness accounts.

Video and photos posted online showed the historic tower, part of a 16th-century complex that was considered the oldest Catholic temple in the Amazonas region, reduced to a pile of stones, although the main atrium appeared to be still standing.

Social media posts also showed damage in other locations, including in a church in southern Ecuador. The quake was also felt in Colombia.

The Defense Ministry’s National Civil Defense Institute in Peru didn’t immediately report damages or injuries by the quake.

Earthquakes are common in Peru, which falls within the Pacific Ring of Fire, where 85% of the planet’s seismic activity takes place.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairbanks Police Dept.
Troopers arrest Fairbanks police officer on assault charges following incident over the summer
Chugach Electric continues to work on a power outage in downtown Anchorage
Power restored to downtown Anchorage
Anchorage Police are investigating a suspicious death at the Alex Hotel on Spenard Road.
Anchorage Police investigating suspicious death in Spenard neighborhood
Anchorage's Army Star on the flank of Mount Gordon Lyon
Army star remains dim for now
Wooden trains, trucks and cars were some of the toys stolen from a Wasilla couple.
Couple says their livelihood of handmade toys was inside a rented U-Haul that was stolen

Latest News

Many countries have slapped travel restrictions on various southern African countries over the...
Netherlands, Australia find omicron variant as curbs spread
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Toddler missing after father’s truck found in Indiana river
Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video
Police say the 13-year-old suspect could face manslaughter charges. The gun owner could also...
Teen fatally shot 5-year-old while making social media video, police say