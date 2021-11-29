Welcome warming trend, though brief, begins Monday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The coldest high temperature ever recorded at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport for any November 28th has been three degrees. On November 28, 2021, the high temperature, so far, is two degrees. We’ll have to wait until midnight to say for sure that a new record was set today, but it sure is close.

There is some good news about the cold, at least in the short term. We just have to get through tonight and Monday morning, then temperatures will start warming up, and quite rapidly into the low teens on Monday, upper teens on Tuesday, and mid-teens on Wednesday. Even these forecast temperatures are still about 10 degrees from where they should be heading into early December.

The bump up in temperatures is courtesy of a potent storm system currently located just south of the central Aleutians. The storm has brought snow and wind gusts of 48 mph in Unalaska on Sunday. In advance of the storm, Winter Weather Advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service for the Alaska Peninsula, including Cold Bay, Sand Point, King Salmon, and Dillingham, as well as Kodiak Island, beginning early Monday morning. These areas could see snow accumulations of four to nine inches and wind gusts as high as 45 mph into Tuesday. As the storm tracks into the Gulf of Alaska Monday night, southerly winds will bring “warmer” air off the water into Southcentral causing temperatures to rise into Wednesday. It won’t be “pretty” though. Clouds will be on the increase Monday and Tuesday and snow showers or areas of light snow will occur as early as Tuesday night in Southcentral, including Anchorage.

The heaviest precipitation, and the greatest impacts from this next storm, will largely be felt along the Kenai Peninsula and locations around Prince William Sound on Tuesday and Wednesday. That said, Anchorage may still receive a couple of fluffy inches of snow, before the system weakens on Thursday and bitter cold temperatures return for late week.

