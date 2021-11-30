Advertisement

16-point deer harvested in Missouri turns out to be doe

Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.(Missouri Dept. of Conservation/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch and Gray News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:26 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) - One Missouri hunter got quite a surprise this hunting season.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Facebook page, Samuel Perotti shot a 16-point deer on his property and was surprised to learn it was actually a doe.

The doe was harvested during firearms deer season in Monroe County, KFVS reports.

Perotti had captured pictures of the deer, but he was surprised to learn she was a doe while harvesting the animal.

ANTLERED DOE: Monroe County Agent Jessica Filla received a call over firearms deer season about an antlered doe...

Posted by Missouri Dept. of Conservation on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Wildlife experts say this can happen in an average of one in 10,000 does, making it an extremely rare harvest for the Missouri man.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Fire Department responded to a house fire on Hazel Court in Bear Valley on Sunday...
Anchorage Fire Department responds to house fire in Bear Valley
Alaska's chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink published several Twitter posts Nov. 29, 2021,...
Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer answers questions on latest COVID-19 variant
Rep. Chris Kurka, R-Alaska, has announced he is running for Alaska governor in 2022.
Wasilla legislator announces run for Alaska governor
COVID-19
Alaska reports 1 death, 730 COVID cases over the weekend as hospitalizations continue to decline
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states

Latest News

FILE - The White House has confirmed President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024.
LIVE: WH COVID-19 response team briefing; Biden puts focus on infrastructure amid new virus concerns
FILE - This undated file image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication....
Final US hurdle for Merck’s COVID-19 pill: FDA panel review
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing
He also delivered remarks, saluting bipartisanship and paying tribute to veterans. (Source:...
Biden signs 4 veterans-related bills into law
A 14-year-old waiting for his bus in Philadelphia was shot nearly 20 times Monday, authorities...
14-year-old shot nearly 20 times while waiting for bus in Philadelphia, police say