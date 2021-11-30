Alaska reports 1 death, 730 COVID cases over the weekend as hospitalizations continue to decline

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state of Alaska reported 730 additional COVID-19 infections on Monday from other the last three days, as well as one additional COVID-related death of an Alaska resident. Hospitalizations, which dipped below 100 last week for the first time in weeks, also continue their downward trend.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 730 COVID-19 cases on Monday, 14 of which are among nonresidents. Of those, 380 cases were reported on Saturday, 242 were reported by the state Sunday and 108 on Monday.

The state also reported the COVID-19 death of one more Alaska resident, a Wangell man who was in his 60s. The state health department has reported a total of 848 Alaska resident deaths and 30 deaths of nonresidents related to the virus since the pandemic began.

Alaska’s COVID-19 cases continue to decline after the state experienced a prolonged case surge, spurred by the highly contagious delta variant. While Alaska’s rate of virus transmission is still high, the state now ranks 16th in the nation for its rate of new COVID-19 cases per capita, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s a list Alaska topped for several weeks.

State case data also shows a 23% decrease in COVID-19 cases last week compared to the week before.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 also soared in Alaska during the recent case surge, but last week dropped to below 100 for the first time in weeks. On Monday, the health department reported that 79 patients statewide were positive for COVID-19. According to the state’s hospital data dashboard, five of those patients are on a ventilator.

This is a significant decrease from the record high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations Alaska reported last month, which was 243 on Oct. 27.

Alaska’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests also continues a downward trend. According to state testing data, the average positivity rate over the last week is 5.89%. Health experts use the threshold of 5% to indicate high virus transmission in a community.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows that 55% of all eligible Alaskans age 5 and older are fully vaccinated against the virus, while 61% have gotten at least an initial vaccine dose.

Of the 730 COVID-19 cases reported by the state on Monday, 716 of them were identified among Alaska residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 245

Greater Wasilla area: 86

Fairbanks: 34

Greater Palmer area: 32

Bethel Census area: 30

Petersburg: 24

Juneau: 20

Bethel: 19

North Slope Borough: 19

Eagle River: 16

Nome: 13

Soldotna: 12

Kenai: 11

Kusilvak Census Area: 11

North Pole: 11

Copper River Census Area: 9

Kotzebue: 7

Chugiak: 6

Nome Census Area: 6

Utqiaġvik: 6

Dillingham: 5

Sitka: 4

Delta Junction: 3

Homer: 3

Houston/Big Lake: 3

Nikiski: 3

Sterling: 3

Wrangell: 3

Anchor Point: 2

Cordova: 2

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 2

Kodiak: 2

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 2

Seward: 2

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 2

Willow: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2

Aleutians East Borough: 1

Bristol Bay/Lake and Peninsula Borough: 1

Dillingham Census Area: 1

Girdwood: 1

Haines: 1

Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat: 1

Hooper Bay: 1

Kenai Peninsula Borough-North: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

Tok: 1

Unalaska: 1

Valdez: 1

The state also reported 14 nonresident COVID-19 cases from over the last three days — nine in Wasilla, three in Anchorage and one each in Nome and Fairbanks.

