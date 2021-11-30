Advertisement

Federal judge blocks vaccine mandate for health care workers

FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:49 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A federal judge has temporarily blocked a mandate issued by President Biden set to take effect next week that would have required all U.S. health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana granted a motion for preliminary injunction in the case, which was filed by attorneys general in 14 states.

The judge’s order temporarily blocks the mandate nationwide, expanding on an order issued Monday in Missouri that only affected 10 states.

Under the mandate, health care workers in hospitals and nursing homes must receive their first vaccine by Dec. 6 and be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or else run the risk of losing their jobs.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Chris Kurka, R-Alaska, has announced he is running for Alaska governor in 2022.
Wasilla legislator announces run for Alaska governor
Anchorage Fire Department responded to a house fire on Hazel Court in Bear Valley on Sunday...
Anchorage Fire Department responds to house fire in Bear Valley
Alaska's chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink published several Twitter posts Nov. 29, 2021,...
Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer answers questions on latest COVID-19 variant
UAA Athletic Director Greg Myford died Monday night at 58.
UAA Director of Athletics Greg Myford dies at 58
COVID-19
Alaska reports 1 death, 730 COVID cases over the weekend as hospitalizations continue to decline

Latest News

FILE - In this May 20, 2016 file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the "Empire"...
Detective: Brothers recounted how Jussie Smollett staged hoax
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Help for veterans and their families as Biden signs four bills into law
FILE - Ghislaine Maxwell attends a press conference at the United Nations headquarters, June...
1st of 4 accusers takes stand at Ghislaine Maxwell trial
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo appears during a news conference about COVID-19 at the State...
CNN suspends Chris Cuomo for helping brother in scandal