Advertisement

Man accused of using COVID relief funds on Lamborghini, luxury items sentenced to prison

FILE - A Houston man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison after he was accused...
FILE - A Houston man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison after he was accused of using federal COVID-19 relief funding on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs.(AP Photo/Andy Wong)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:52 AM AKST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison after he was accused of using federal COVID-19 relief funding on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs.

Lee Price III was sentenced Monday to 110 months in prison. Price pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud and money laundering.

His lawyer Tom Berg says in an email that Price “hopes that others will learn from his reckoning that there is no easy money.”

Prosecutors accused Price of fraudulently using more than $1.6 million in funding from the Paycheck Protection Program, which gave low-interest loans to small businesses struggling during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Fire Department responded to a house fire on Hazel Court in Bear Valley on Sunday...
Anchorage Fire Department responds to house fire in Bear Valley
Alaska's chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink published several Twitter posts Nov. 29, 2021,...
Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer answers questions on latest COVID-19 variant
Rep. Chris Kurka, R-Alaska, has announced he is running for Alaska governor in 2022.
Wasilla legislator announces run for Alaska governor
COVID-19
Alaska reports 1 death, 730 COVID cases over the weekend as hospitalizations continue to decline
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states

Latest News

FILE - Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, arrives at federal court in New...
Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ gets 3 years on US charges
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Attorney: Potter to testify at trial in Daunte Wright death
FILE - In this June 19, 2018 photo, a safe needle disposal container hangs in the bathroom of...
NYC OKs safe sites for drug use, aiming to curb overdoses
Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump’s last chief of staff, is cooperating with the...
Ex-Trump aide Mark Meadows cooperating with House Jan. 6 panel
FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women...
Sources: Dr. Oz plans to run for Senate seat in Pennsylvania