November ends on a ‘warm’ and snowy note

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time in more than three weeks, temperatures are finally feeling like they should for November. Thanks to a rather pronounced and mature low pushing out of the Gulf of Alaska, warmer air has pushed the Arctic Air aside in Southcentral. This has led to many spots seeing temperatures anywhere from 10 to 40 degrees warmer than Monday morning. The most pronounced warmth has been in the valley, where gusty winds have helped mix out the bitterly cold air from the weekend.

With warmer conditions pushing back into the region, some locations are making a run near freezing. With moisture also accompanying the area of low pressure, snow is spreading across the region as well. The heaviest snow will be across Prince William Sound and the Eastern Kenai. It’s here where reduced visiblity, gusty winds and storm total accumulations of up to 2 feet still look likely. The heaviest snow will remain fixated on Whittier and Portage Valley, with amounts becoming less as you move outward from these locations. Cordova is waking up this Tuesday with temperatures near 40, meaning rain is falling across parts of the sound.

As the low continues to lift north we’ll see the warmer air settle into the region, but only briefly. A trough is moving in from the west and will lead to a downward trend in temperatures once more starting tonight. This will led to a changeover back to snow for any locations seeing rain. Kodiak is already seeing the colder air spilling into the region, as temperatures are once more below freezing for the island. While most of the snow will fall to our south, Anchorage and the valley could squeeze out a quick 1 to 3 inches of snow by Wednesday morning. However, depending on how the trough interacts with the low as it sweeps through Southcentral, we could see localized heavier amounts. This is something to continue watching as the day progresses.

While the low remaines fixated on Southcentral, Southeast is also seeing warmer air surge into the region. Although the warming isn’t as pronounced, some areas are already seeing a changeover back to rain. The Southern Inner Channels, will primarily see rain through the day, as temperatures soar into the low to mid 40s, with a gradual transiton later in the day for points north. Juneau remains under a winter weather advisory until Tuesday evening, where up to 6 inches of snow is possible before rising temperatures lead to a changeover into the night.

The active weather will remain fixated on the gulf coast region through most of this week, with the return of Arctic Air transitioning all of Southcentral and Southeast back to snow as early as Wednesday night. With subtle disturbances sweeping through the gulf, periodic snow showers will continue to build into the panhandle through the rest of the week, maintaining daily snowfall totals of 1 to 3 inches, with a better shot of a wintry mix for areas near Ketchikan.

Meanwhile, the rest of the state continues to batter dangerous wind chills. Deadhorse as seen wind chill readings near 60-below for several hours now. With a large portion of the state continuing to remain under wind chill advisories and wind chill warnings. While slightly warmer air looks to arrive by weeks end, this will set the stage for a more prounced winter storm to affect Southcentral, Southwest and the Interior as early as next week.

Stay safe and enjoy the warmer weather!

