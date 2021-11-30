Advertisement

Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:15 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Police say a pizza delivery driver died after a porch collapsed while he was making a delivery in eastern Indiana.

Connersville Police Department officers on Saturday night found that 45-year-old William Fields of Connersville had fallen through what appeared to be a collapsed porch.

Fields had been pinned by heavy debris and was motionless when officers found him. He was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

Police say Fields was working as a delivery driver for Pizza King and was delivering to the address at the time of the collapse.

The death has been ruled an accident.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Fire Department responded to a house fire on Hazel Court in Bear Valley on Sunday...
Anchorage Fire Department responds to house fire in Bear Valley
Alaska's chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink published several Twitter posts Nov. 29, 2021,...
Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer answers questions on latest COVID-19 variant
Rep. Chris Kurka, R-Alaska, has announced he is running for Alaska governor in 2022.
Wasilla legislator announces run for Alaska governor
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states
Fairbanks Police Dept.
Troopers arrest Fairbanks police officer on assault charges following incident over the summer

Latest News

The World Health Organization has warned against hasty travel restrictions because it says they...
More countries block travelers from southern Africa as omicron concern grows
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP...
Appeals court to weigh Trump arguments to withhold Jan. 6 records
Police ruled the 45-year-old man's death an accident.
Community mourns after pizza delivery driver of nearly 30 years dies in porch collapse
The three major threats that omicron could pose to the U.S. economy are rising prices, lower...
Omicron variant could worsen supply chain crisis, experts say