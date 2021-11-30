Temps warm as winter storm impacts Southcentral and Southeast Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After being in the proverbial deep freeze over the weekend, temperatures have climbed into the double digits across the Anchorage metro thanks to an approaching storm system bringing up warmer air from the Gulf of Alaska.

Many locations Monday evening are seeing readings a good 10 to 25 degrees warmer than 24 hours ago. In fact, temperatures will continue to slowly rise through the overnight hours for much of the region.

The warm up hasn’t been pretty, as clouds have overspread southern Alaska ahead of the upcoming storm. The first bands of snow started moving across western Prince William Sound and the southeastern Kenai Peninsula on Monday afternoon. These bands will continue to lift north and east overnight and encompass all of the communities surrounding the Sound on Tuesday with steady snowfall, heavy at times, on Tuesday, especially during the first half of the day.

In addition, east to northeast winds of 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts (near 45 mph in Thompson Pass through Tuesday morning) will cause considerable blowing and drifting snow, further reducing visibilities and making travel conditions very treacherous. Please plan accordingly if you must travel in these areas.

The same powerful storm will bring another “atmospheric river” event to Southeast Alaska over the next couple of days. Widespread heavy precipitation, which started as snow on Monday, will change to rain early Tuesday as temperatures warm into the upper 30s for northern locations to the lower 40s across the southern channels and continue into Wednesday. Rainfall may change back to snow showers, and become more scattered in nature as colder air works in from north to south late in the week.

Meanwhile, northern and western areas of the state will stay locked in the pattern of very cold temperatures and dangerously low wind chill values, especially at night. Numerous Wind Chill Advisories and Warnings remain in effect for the Interior and Western Alaska through Tuesday as feel like temperatures drop into the 55 to 65 degrees below zero range, which will cause frostbite to form in as little as 10 minutes to any exposed skin. Bundle and stay safe these next couple of days, no matter where you are in the state.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.