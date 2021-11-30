Advertisement

UAA Director of Athletics Greg Myford dies at 58

UAA Athletic Director Greg Myford died Monday night at 58.
UAA Athletic Director Greg Myford died Monday night at 58.(Alaska's News Source)
By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:53 AM AKST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - University of Alaska Anchorage Director of Athletics Greg Myford died Monday night after a two-plus year battle with esophageal cancer, a member of the University’s athletic department confirmed. Myford was accompanied by family in his home in Florida at the time of his passing.

Myford, 58, brought over 30 years of professional and collegiate sports experience when he arrived on the UAA campus on July 31, 2018, and was an integral part of reinstating UAA hockey.

Prior to taking over the athletic director position at UAA, Myford spent six years with marketing and sponsorship firm IMG College, now known as Learfield, and a decade at his alma mater, Penn State University, where he graduated in 1986 as the associate athletic director for business relations and communications.

In the professional sphere, Myford served as the senior vice president for corporate development with the Detroit Pistons organization from 1999 to 2003, and as senior vice president for business development with the Stanley Cup-champion Tampa Bay Lightning from 2003 and 2004.

Prior to making the move to Alaska, Myford spent time designing and managing multimedia rights agreements for several prominent schools, including Florida State University. A colleague of Myford’s, Jason Dennard, worked with Myford for three years and wrote in an email that he knew him for about a decade.

“Greg was a great man and I enjoyed the time I was able to spend with him at Florida State and throughout the years,” Dennard wrote.

