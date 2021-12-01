Anchorage holiday star is lit up once more after avalanche, repairs cause delay

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After much anticipation and a slight delay, the iconic holiday star atop Mount Gordon Lyon is shining down on Anchorage residents once more.

The annual holiday tradition usually sees the large star lit up the day after Thanksgiving, and remains lit until the final musher finishes the Iditarod sled dog race.

This year, however, there was a bit of a snag. Media Operations Section Chief Erin Eaton with Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson 673rd Air Base Wing Public Affairs said Tuesday that there had been damage to a lower corner of the star that needed repairing. The corner of the star had been buried by snow from an avalanche.

A crew from the 773 Civil Engineer Squadron initially noticed an issue with the lights when it went to turn them on this past Friday.

Eaton said there is now a temporary fix in place, and that “they’ll have to make additional repairs in the summertime.”

The tradition of the star dates back to 1958.

