Advertisement

Anchorage Police Chief Ken McCoy will retire next year

Anchorage Police Chief Ken McCoy announced he will retire in February 2022.
Anchorage Police Chief Ken McCoy announced he will retire in February 2022.(Rachel McPherron // Alaska's News Source)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:13 PM AKST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Police Chief Ken McCoy, who has served as the city’s top cop for less than a year, has announced he will retire early next year.

McCoy, who was appointed as Anchorage’s first Black chief of police earlier this year, announced his retirement in an online community alert from the Anchorage Police Department on Tuesday evening. He will retire effective Feb. 1, 2022.

“I could not have achieved success on my own, it’s always been a team effort and I’ve been blessed to work alongside some of the finest professionals in law enforcement,” McCoy wrote in the release. “As I close this chapter, I’m overcome with pride for this department and what we’ve accomplished together.”

In his 27 years of service to the city, McCoy has served in several positions at the police department, including deputy chief before he was appointed acting chief by then-Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson in April. Mayor Dave Bronson announced in June he would keep McCoy on in the police department’s top spot, and McCoy was confirmed by the Anchorage Assembly in July.

McCoy replaced outgoing Police Chief Justin Doll.

When he was initially appointed, McCoy said he was committed to having community conversations about transparency and issues like systemic racism within policing. He said he had a goal of increasing department-wide training for Anchorage officers.

In the months since then, McCoy has led the department while it developed a policy to govern the use of body-worn cameras, an addition approved by Anchorage voters in April. The department has been working to sort out legal requirements when it comes to public access to camera footage, while the public and advocates have been calling for greater transparency to be worked into the policy.

“It’s been an honor and privilege of a lifetime,” McCoy said of serving a police chief in Tuesday’s announcement. “I want to personally thank the citizens of Anchorage for the outpouring support and encouragement during my 27 years of service to the city of Anchorage.”

In a response to Alaska’s News Source, a police department spokesperson said McCoy is declining interviews “and has no further comment.”

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with additional information.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Chris Kurka, R-Alaska, has announced he is running for Alaska governor in 2022.
Wasilla legislator announces run for Alaska governor
Anchorage Fire Department responded to a house fire on Hazel Court in Bear Valley on Sunday...
Anchorage Fire Department responds to house fire in Bear Valley
Alaska's chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink published several Twitter posts Nov. 29, 2021,...
Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer answers questions on latest COVID-19 variant
UAA Athletic Director Greg Myford died Monday night at 58.
UAA Director of Athletics Greg Myford dies at 58
COVID-19
Alaska reports 1 death, 730 COVID cases over the weekend as hospitalizations continue to decline

Latest News

Alaska Native Medical Center
COVID HOSPITALIZATIONS DROP
Bike shops receive delayed orders
Bike shops receive shipments of products after over a year of waiting
Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Asian shares mixed after omicron worries rattle Wall Street
The Brother Francis Shelter depends on public support year-round including Giving Tuesday.
Alaska nonprofits depend on Giving Tuesday