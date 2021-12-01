Advertisement

Future of Roe v. Wade uncertain after Supreme Court analyzes Mississippi law

The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision could involve the overruling of Roe v. Wade.
By Peter Zampa
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:31 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A monumental day for a woman’s right to choose at the Supreme Court. The nine justices heard arguments over a Mississippi state law blocked by lower courts that calls for bans on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, before viability - a fetus’ ability to survive outside the womb. The much-anticipated case had protestors squaring off outside the court as proceedings took place inside.

Justice Sotomayor grilled the Mississippi defense early on: “You want us to reject that line of viability.”

Conservative justices suggested viability is arbitrary indicating the possibility of upholding Mississippi’s law without fully overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that made abortions a constitutional right.

The conservative leaning court agreed to take up the case despite Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which upheld that precedent.

“They’ve damaged the Democratic process. They poison law. They’ve choked off compromise,” said Mississippi Solicitor General Scott Stewart of Roe and Casey.

Stewart defended his state’s law in front of the high court, asking for states to make abortion decisions.

“The Constitution places its trust in the people. On hard issue after hard issue the people make this country work,” said Stewart.

Some Justices noted examples of overturning past precedents on things like racial segregation and same-sex marriage, indicating an openness to review old rulings.

Liberal justices said overturning Roe would make the court look like a political engine. Julie Rikelman argued on behalf of Jackson Women’s Health.

“Women have an equal right to liberty,” said Rikelman.

She said the 14th amendment in the Constitution protects a woman’s right to choose. If the court sides with Mississippi, she said half of states would enact laws prohibiting abortions, infringing on that right.

“It would be devastating for the court to take that right away right now,” said Rikelman.

The opinion from the court will not come for several months– most likely in the late spring.

