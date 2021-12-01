Inside the Gates: Air National Guard prepares to deliver holiday cheer to Alaska Native children

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Volunteers from the Alaska National Guard’s Child and Youth program wrap Christmas presents—not for their kids, but for children in two yet to be determined Alaska villages. The effort is part of the 66th annual Operation Santa Claus.

“I think it was really great to be able to see the joy on the children’s faces,” Spc. Grace Nechanicky said. “I kind of missed that aspect because you can really see it on their faces. They’re very, very grateful for us to be out there.”

Nechanicky helped deliver presents in 2019 to the western Alaska village of Tuntutuliak on the Tagayarak River near the mouth of the Kuskokwim river. The Air National Guard launched Operation Santa Claus in 1956 to help St. Mary’s Mission following spring flooding followed by a drought, which negatively impacted subsistence hunting and fishing. St. Mary’s purchased food and had no extra money to purchase Christmas presents for children. The Air National Guard stepped in and flew out donated gifts and supplies.

The Air Guard expects to deliver more than 700 presents during this year’s operation Santa Claus.

It will once again have the help of the Salvation Army of Alaska for the 52nd consecutive year to help collect presents.

“To watch the smiles on the children all around the state of Alaska, makes a difference this time of year,” Salvation Army Alaska Lt. Colonel Doug Tollerud said.

A spokesperson for the Air National Guard said the wrapped presents are scheduled to be flown to Bethel and Nome December 2 where they will be stored before they are delivered to the villages within two weeks after that.

