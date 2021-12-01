Advertisement

Police: Around 20 FedEx packages dumped off road in Alabama

This photo shows the FedEx packages recovered from the roadside.
This photo shows the FedEx packages recovered from the roadside.(Source: Jemison Police Department/Facebook)
By WBRC staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:03 AM AKST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - The Jemison Police Department said they have recovered around 20 or more FedEx packages that appear to have been dumped on the roadside.

The department said the packages were found alongside County Road 166.

Police said the packages include shipping addresses on County Roads 166, 48, 51, 164, 42, 29, 43, 936, and North Dakota Road.

This photo shows the FedEx packages on the roadside.
This photo shows the FedEx packages on the roadside.(Source: Jemison Police Department/Facebook)

Police are in the process of contacting officials with FedEx so they can investigate this situation and contact their customers.

This comes after hundreds of packages were found after being dumped in a ravine in Blount County, Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA Athletic Director Greg Myford died Monday night at 58.
UAA Director of Athletics Greg Myford dies at 58
Anchorage Police Chief Ken McCoy announced he will retire in February 2022.
Anchorage Police Chief Ken McCoy will retire next year
Omicron: What Alaska’s health officials know — and don’t know — about the latest coronavirus variant
The Valley Sasquatch teams up with Glenn Highway Christmas tree.
Valley Sasquatch spotted at Glenn Highway Christmas tree
Anchorage City Hall.
Mayor Bronson vetoes budget items passed by the Anchorage Assembly

Latest News

Have your child write a letter to Santa and put it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus,...
Here’s how you can get a letter from Santa at the North Pole
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Michigan teen charged in Oxford High School shooting
President Joe Biden is shown during a Tuesday visit to Rosemount, Minn. Biden is scheduled to...
Biden HIV/AIDS strategy calls racism ‘public health threat’
This image released by ABC News shows actor-producer Alec Baldwin, left, during an interview...
Alec Baldwin to ABC about shooting: ‘I didn’t pull the trigger.’