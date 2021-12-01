As snow comes to an end, bitter cold makes a return

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For more than three weeks now, bitter cold has been the headline for much of the state. With November now in the rearview mirror, we look to end the month as the 11th-coldest November on record. While Tuesday and the first part of today are seemingly warm, the biting cold will spill back into the region through the day as the rollercoaster ride continues.

Snow showers are still falling across Southcentral, with an additional 1 to 2 inches of accumulation possible. The big focus for today will be reduced visibility, from snow being lofted by traffic and the return to colder conditions. While we’re in the 20s this morning, the low- to mid-teens will make a return by the time evening approaches.

Winter weather advisories are in place across much of the Panhandle as the cold will also bring a changeover back to snow. This morning, many areas are above freezing, with a wintry mix falling. As the day progresses and the snow changeover occurs, we’ll see 3 to 9 inches of accumulation looking possible into Thursday.

Southcentral will return to dry weather Thursday, but as the area clears out, temperatures will drop rapidly at the end of the week. You can expect a 10-degree drop Wednesday into Thursday, with temperatures falling back below zero Friday and Saturday mornings.

Anchorage’s next chance for snow arrives late Sunday night.

