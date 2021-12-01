Snow showers continue, advisories in effect

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The snow started falling just before lunchtime in Anchorage and will continue off and on through late Wednesday.

Officially, 1.9 inches fell near Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage and we’ll see another 1-3 inches overnight with light snow showers lingering through the afternoon and evening.

Snow is also falling in the valley and across the Kenai Peninsula. If you have plans to travel south on the Seward Peninsula be prepared for dangerous driving conditions through Turnagain Arm and Turnagain Pass.

The Sterling Highway is also seeing significant snow, especially near Homer where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for snow and blowing snow as the area will see gusts to 30 mph through early Wednesday.

Much of Southeast Alaska is also under Winter Weather Advisories for both snow showers lingering late Tuesday and for another round Wednesday afternoon and Thursday. A second front will move across the area Wednesday, first bringing a snow/rain mix, which will turn to all snow for most of the area late Wednesday into Thursday.

Southcentral will return to dry weather Thursday, but as the area clears out, temperatures will drop rapidly at the end of the week. You can expect a 10 degree drop Wednesday into Thursday, with temperatures falling back below zero Friday and Saturday mornings.

Anchorage’s next chance for snow arrives late Sunday night.

Stay with Alaska’s Weather Source for more on the developing winter weather across the state.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.