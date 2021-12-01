Valley Sasquatch spotted at Glenn Highway Christmas tree

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Glenn Highway Christmas tree made the valley commute a little bit brighter on Thanksgiving night. Jason Tolstrup flipped the on switch to the metal framed tree covered in holiday lights, and just a few days later, Bigfoot made a merry appearance.

The cut-out of the elusive forest legend, last seen near the hay flats this past fall, showed up at the tree a couple of days ago dawning a Santa hat and white beard in the spirit of the holidays.

Valley Sasquatch in the holiday spirit (KTUU-TV)

The group behind placing the gentle woodland giant around the Matanuska-Susitna Borough remains a mystery, but it’s certainly another spirited sight for commuters making the daily trip to and from the valley.

