Valley Sasquatch spotted at Glenn Highway Christmas tree

The notoriously blurry creature is rocking a new look
The Valley Sasquatch teams up with Glenn Highway Christmas tree.
The Valley Sasquatch teams up with Glenn Highway Christmas tree.
By Carly Schreck
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:27 PM AKST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Glenn Highway Christmas tree made the valley commute a little bit brighter on Thanksgiving night. Jason Tolstrup flipped the on switch to the metal framed tree covered in holiday lights, and just a few days later, Bigfoot made a merry appearance.

The cut-out of the elusive forest legend, last seen near the hay flats this past fall, showed up at the tree a couple of days ago dawning a Santa hat and white beard in the spirit of the holidays.

Valley Sasquatch in the holiday spirit
Valley Sasquatch in the holiday spirit(KTUU-TV)

The group behind placing the gentle woodland giant around the Matanuska-Susitna Borough remains a mystery, but it’s certainly another spirited sight for commuters making the daily trip to and from the valley.

