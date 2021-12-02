The Alaska Aviation Museum is holding a food drive this month

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Aviation Museum is giving aviation enthusiasts an opportunity to help their local community as they learn more about flight in Alaska.

When visitors bring in a non-perishable food item to the Alaska Aviation Museum at Lake Hood in the month of December, they will get $5 off their price of admission and donations will be delivered to the local food bank. Adult admission is normally $17, but with a donation that is cut to just $12. There are lower admission fees for seniors, active duty military, veterans, and children.

The museum has several different displays of Alaskan aviation history including interactive displays, memorabilia, photographs, films, and artifacts from personal collections of Alaska’s pioneering aviators. Museum Development and Education Officer Andrew Garner provided reasoning for the food drive this month.

“Here at the Alaska Aviation Museum, we care a lot about our local community. We’re extremely passionate about food security and general access to basic needs like food, housing, shelter, so we’re really just trying to do our part this holidays and give back to the people that are so generous in supporting us throughout the rest of the year.”

The reduced rate runs through the end of December and all donations go to the Food Bank of Alaska.

The museum is located at 4721 Aircraft Drive in Anchorage on the shores of Lake Hood, and is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.