Alaska reports 1 death, more than 300 COVID-19 cases Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska reported a little more than 300 additional COVID-19 infections on Wednesday as well as one additional COVID-19-related death of an Alaska resident. Hospitalizations due to the virus also declined slightly.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 336 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, three of which are among nonresidents. Cases in Alaska have been steadily decreasing since mid-October, after the state dealt with a prolonged case surge for weeks, spurred in part by the highly contagious delta variant.

State case data shows there was a 20% decrease in COVID-19 cases last week compared to the week of Nov. 17-23. Alaska, which for several weeks lead the U.S. for the rate of new COVID-19 cases, is now ranked 17th according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Alaska’s rate of new cases per capita is now just over 271 cases per 100,000 people over the last week according to the CDC.

The state also reported a man in his 60s from the southeast Fairbanks Census area was the one additional COVID-19 death of an Alaska resident reported on Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic in Alaska, the state has recorded a total of 851 resident deaths and 30 nonresident deaths.

There are currently 76 people hospitalized in Alaska with COVID-19, according to the state health department. The department reports that 13 people hospitalized with COVID-19 require ventilators and there are 21 adult ICU available across the state.

The state reports that 55% of eligible Alaska residents ages 5 and up have been fully vaccinated and 61% of eligible residents have had at least one dose of a vaccine. Over the last week, the state reports that 17,292 COVID-19 tests have been conducted and 5.27% of those tests returned positive.

Alaska’s alert level remains high as a state, but nine of the 28 boroughs and Census areas are below the high alert level. The Denali Borough and Skagway Municipality are both listed by the state at a low alert level.

The state will no longer update the COVID-19 information hub and data dashboard each day, it announced Wednesday, and instead will begin updating the data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays starting Dec. 6.

“This change is being made because weekly data is more helpful for understanding COVID-19 trends. Weekly trends better describe COVID-19 status as there can be substantial day-to-day variation in how daily electronic cases are reported,” the department wrote in an email.

Of the 336 COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, 333 of them were identified among Alaska residents in the following communities:

Anchorage: 122

Greater Wasilla area: 38

Fairbanks: 26

Bethel Census area: 14 in 4 communities

Greater Palmer area: 13

Eagle River: 10

Ketchikan: 10

Kenai: 9

Dillingham: 7

Nome: 7

Juneau: 6

Hooper Bay: 4

Metlakatla: 4

North Pole: 4

Seward: 4

Bethel: 3

Chugiak: 3

Houston/ Big Lake area: 3

Kotzebue: 3

Kusilvak Census area: 3 in 2 communities

Nome Census area: 3 in 2 communities

Soldotna: 3

Wrangell: 3

Dillingham Census area: 2 in 2 communities

Girdwood: 2

Homer: 2

Kenai Peninsula Borough south: 2 in 2 communities

Kodiak: 2

North Slope Borough: 2 in 2 communities

Petersburg: 2

Sitka: 2

Valdez: 2

Willow: 2

Anchor Point: 1

Bristol Bay/Lake and Peninsula Boroughs combined: 1

Chevak: 1

Copper River Census area: 1

Craig: 1

Kodiak Island Borough: 1

Nikiski: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census area: 1

Unalaska: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census area: 1

The three nonresident cases reported on Wednesday were located in Anchorage, Fairbanks and Wasilla.

