Anchorage Assembly member Jamie Allard announces bid for State House

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Assembly member Jamie Allard has announced that she has filed a letter of intent to run for the Alaska House of Representatives for the newly created District 22.

Allard previously ran for the State House in 2018, but was defeated in the Republican Primary by Kelly Merrick. Since April 2020, Allard has represented District 2 on the Anchorage Assembly. Allard stated in a press release that her campaign website was not yet finished but that she was hosting her first fundraiser Dec. 9. In the release, Allard included the names of 69 individuals who had endorsed her bid for House.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the support I’ve received. I’ve not been turned down by a single person whose endorsement I’ve sought, and I’m going to work hard to earn the support of every voter in my district,” Allard wrote. “More efficient government is a core value for Eagle River. We also see public safety and economic opportunity to be priorities, not in-fighting among legislators. We want our self-determination respected, not controlled by those who don’t share our family values. I’ll guard our constitutional rights, including our Second Amendment rights, with every ounce of my being.”

Allard is an Army veteran and stated in her press release that she plans to help Republicans regain a majority in the house.

A recall petition against Allard was approved by the Anchorage Municipal Clerk’s office on Nov. 17. Allard had been appointed to the Alaska State Commission for Human Rights by Gov. Mike Dunleavy in August of 2019, but was removed from consideration in January of 2021 after she made controversial comments on social media following the discovery of license plates that had Nazi-themed language on them. Allard posted about the definitions of the words “Führer” and “Reich” in German and responded at the time by saying that she was not defending the license plates and that she condemns racism and white supremacy.

In her press release, Allard is endorsed by Senators Roger Holland and Mike Shower, Representatives Mike Cronk, Kevin McCabe, Tom McKay, George Rauscher, Laddie Shaw, and Cathy Tilton and Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson.

